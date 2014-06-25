MADRID, June 25 Spanish property firm Quabit
said on Wednesday it would create a listed real estate
investment trust with 500 million euros' ($681.67 million) worth
of assets and sell shares in it via a public offering.
Quabit said the new company, a SOCIMI investment vehicle,
would include diverse real estate assets, both residential and
commercial, and it aimed to list before the year end.
The SOCIMI has gained popularity in Spain as it offers tax
perks in a sector still recovering from the 2008 property crash.
