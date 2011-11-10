BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 Copper miner Quadra FNX's third-quarter net profit jumped more than seven-fold, mainly on non-cash adjustments.
For the July-September period, the Vancouver-based miner earned $142.8 million, or 75 cents per basic share, up from $19.5 million, or 10 cents per basic share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 27 cents per basic share.
Revenue for the company, which owns assets spread across North America and South America, rose 26 percent to $326.2 million.
Total production was 60 million pounds of copper and 27,000 ounces of total precious metals in the quarter, the company said. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.