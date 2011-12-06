(Wraps KGHM-Quadra stories, adds quotes from KGHM CEO and
Polish treasury, updates prices)
* KGHM to acquire Quadra for C$3 bln, or C$15 a share in
cash
* Offer values Quadra at a 32 pct premium to last close
* Quadra shares jump, while KGHM dive
By Euan Rocha and Adrian Krajewski
TORONTO/WARSAW, Dec 6 Polish copper miner
KGHM has agreed to buy Canadian rival Quadra FNX
for a hefty premium, targeting the world's No.4 spot by
expanding its asset base in politically safe mining
jurisdictions.
KGHM shares tumbled by over 10 percent on the news on
Tuesday, while Quadra jumped beyond the C$15 per share KGHM
agreed to pay -- a premium of a third over the target's market
price before the news, indicating some investors expect a higher
bid.
The zloty's decline also accelerated after the news amid
expectations of additional supply of the Polish currency on the
foreign exchange market.
"The price KGHM is paying is quite a lot higher than the
target's market price, and secondly these assets are not of the
highest value. The argument is that spending 10 billion zlotys
will mean there will be a lot less money for a dividend," said
Tomasz Duda, analyst at Ipopema Securities in Warsaw.
Analysts also fret about KGHM's dividend plans, as at
current currency levels the C$3 billion ($3 billion) price for
Quadra almost equals the Polish state-controlled miner's target
net profit of 9.6 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion) this year.
KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth tried to reassure
investors by saying there were no plans to scrap the dividend
payout from 2011 profit, capping KGHM's share price fall at
almost 6 percent.
"I think there will be a dividend, and it will be a fair
one," Wirth told TVN CNBC channel in an interview, adding the
management's proposal for the payout should come in the range of
30-50 percent of the company's 2011 profit.
KGHM expects the takeover of Quadra, which owns copper mines
in Canada, Chile and the United States, to be clinched in the
first quarter of 2012 and boost its output by 25 percent or
100,000 tonnes in 2012, and possibly by 50 percent ultimately.
"(KGHM's) overall copper deposits will grow by over 8
billion tonnes of copper, or 28 percent, placing KGHM at No.4 in
the world," the Polish miner said in a statement.
For the July-September period, the Vancouver-based miner
earned $142.8 million, up from a year-ago profit of $19.5
million. Its total copper production in the quarter was about 60
million pounds.
CEO Wirth added the plan was to temporarily delist Quadra
from the Toronto bourse.
Quadra said the deal was worth a total of about C$3.5
billion, including US$500 million in debt.
($1 = 1.0131 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.3006 Polish zlotys)
