Vancouver Feb 20 Shareholders of Canadian
miner Quadra FNX approved a C$3 billion takeover offer
from KGHM on Monday, the tie-up is set to
geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost
its copper output.
The friendly deal announced in December gives KGHM control
of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, one of the
world's largest copper projects, along with other assets spread
across Canada, Chile and the United States.
Preliminary results from a shareholder vote in Vancouver
indicate that 78.6 percent of the votes cast were in favor of
the deal. For KGHM's bid to succeed, it required two-thirds
support of the votes cast by Quadra shareholders.
Earlier this month, proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Quadra shareholders
vote in favor of Polish miner's bid. ISS advised its clients to
support the bid for Vancouver-based Quadra, on the basis that
"there have been no alternate offers and there are no governance
concerns."
Quadra shares closed Friday at C$14.92, just under KGHM's
all-cash offer price of C$15 a share, indicating that investors
expected the bid to succeed.
