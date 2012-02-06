TORONTO Feb 6 Quadra FNX Mining
said on Monday proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) has recommended that Quadra shareholders vote in
favor of Polish miner KGHM's C$3 billion offer for the
Canadian miner.
ISS advised its clients to vote in favor of KGHM's bid for
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Quadra, given that "there have
been no alternate offers and there are no governance concerns."
"We are pleased that ISS has confirmed our view that
shareholders should support the transaction with KGHM," said
Quadra Chief Executive Paul Blythe in a statement.
For the KGHM bid to succeed, it requires two-thirds of the
votes cast by Quadra shareholders at the special shareholder
meeting scheduled for Feb. 20 in Vancouver.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha, editing by Dave Zimmerman)