MOSCOW Oct 5 Onexim, the holding company of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, may sell its nearly 50 percent stake in power generator Quadra , executive director Yulia Basova told Reuters.

"Onexim has received and is still receiving offers from potential buyers because this asset is quite attractive and financially stable," Basova said in an interview.

She said Quadra was expected to increase its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 23.7 percent this year to 4.7 billion roubles ($143.6 million), while net profit is seen unchanged from last year levels. ($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Maria Kiselyova)