April 4 Geneva-based asset manager Quaero Capital appointed Francesco Samson its group chief operating officer.

Samson joins Quaero from Brevan Howard in Switzerland, where he was head and chief operating officer of the Geneva office.

He has also worked at Citigroup's EMEA Private Bank, where he led two front office teams. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)