BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings reports public offering of class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck on Friday in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska at a shallow 6.2 mile (10 km) depth, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it did not see a threat of a widespread destructive tsunami from the quake, which was centered southeast of Atka, Alaska.
(Washington World Desk)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering of class a common stock
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: