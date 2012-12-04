WASHINGTON Dec 3 A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Monday, close to the city of Anchorage, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

It said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.7, struck at 4:42 p.m. (8:42 p.m. EST/0142 GMT) 25 miles (41 km) west of Anchorage. It was relatively shallow at a depth of 33.1 miles (53 km).

A magnitude 5.9 quake is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; editing by Christopher Wilson)