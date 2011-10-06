BUENOS AIRES Oct 6 There were no immediate reports of damage after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Argentina on Thursday, police and local authorities said.

The quake was located 87 miles (139 km) northeast of Salta, said the U.S. Geological Survey, revising the magnitude up from an initial reading of 6.0. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 5.9 miles (9.5 km), it added.

An official at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, in the north of neighboring Chile, said workers did not feel the tremor. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)