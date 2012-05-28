(Updates sourcing)

WASHINGTON May 28 A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck northern Argentina early on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at 2:07 a.m. local time (0507 GMT) and was centered 72 miles (116 km) east-southeast of Santiago del Estero, the USGS said.

Police in the town said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was upgraded from an initial 6.3.