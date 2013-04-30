UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Adds local fire brigade saying no serious damage)
LISBON, April 30 An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Atlantic Ocean 38 miles (60 km) east of Ponta Delgada in Portugal's Azores archipelago on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but local authorities reported no immediate damage.
The quake was at a depth of 9.4 miles, the survey said.
"The quake was felt here, but it was not strong enough to do any serious damage on the island. We have not received any requests for help," a duty officer at the Ponta Delgada fire brigade told Reuters. (Reporting By Pravin Char and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders