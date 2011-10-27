UPDATE 1-India's PM Modi faces election test as voting begins in Uttar Pradesh
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday in northeastern California, 35 miles (56 km) west of Reno, Nevada, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake struck at 11:37 p.m. Pacific time (0637 GMT) at a depth of 8.5 miles (13 km) in a sparsely populated area 90 miles (145 km) northeast of Sacramento, California. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
* Biggest election in the world this year (Adds quotes, changes dateline, pvs LUCKNOW)
DUBAI, Feb 11 The United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah does not plan to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in 2017 and has not had talks with banks regarding that, the emirate said in a statement on Saturday.
CAIRO, Feb 11 Egypt's annualised urban consumer price inflation jumped to 28.1 percent in January from 23.3 percent in December, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Saturday, its highest level since central bank records began in 2005.