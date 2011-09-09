BRIEF-Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A powerful magnitude 6.7 quake struck off Vancouver Island on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.8, was very shallow at 16.1 miles (26 km) under the seabed. It was centered off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, 175 miles (281 km) from Vancouver on Canada's western coast.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning. (Reporting by Sandra Maler, Editing by Anthony Boadle)
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany's Finance Ministry denied a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Germany had tried to push for a joint statement of the Group of 20 leading economies in which the G20 would have called for monetary stimulus to be reined in.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with fall in bond yields)