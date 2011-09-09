WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A powerful magnitude 6.7 quake struck off Vancouver Island on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.8, was very shallow at 16.1 miles (26 km) under the seabed. It was centered off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, 175 miles (281 km) from Vancouver on Canada's western coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning. (Reporting by Sandra Maler, Editing by Anthony Boadle)