* Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes 175 miles from Vancouver
* No damage reported in Vancouver or Seattle
By Greg Joyce
VANCOUVER, Sept 9 A magnitude 6.4 quake struck
off Vancouver Island on Friday, some 175 miles (281 km)
northwest of Vancouver on Canada's Pacific coast, but no damage
was reported in the city, eyewitnesses said.
In the U.S. city of Seattle just south of the border,
police reported slight rattling but no signs of damage.
Canada says the Pacific Coast is the country's most
earthquake prone region, with some 1,000 tremors a year. There
have been about 100 quakes of magnitude 5 or higher off the
coast of Vancouver Island.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.8, was very
shallow at 14.3 miles (23 km) under the seabed, said the U.S.
Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the
quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.
An eyewitnesses in one downtown Vancouver building said it
swayed. Other people in the area said they felt nothing.
Vancouver Island hugs the coast of British Columbia and is
almost 300 miles (480 km) long and some 50 miles (80.5 km) wide
at its widest point. Much of it is thinly populated, with rocky
beaches, thick forests and cliffs falling into the Pacific
Ocean.
The quake struck close to the town of Gold River on the
island.
"There were three of them (tremors). Two were back to back
and then five minutes later there was a third smaller one,"
said Laurinda Rich, manager of the Gold River Golf Club.
"It shook the whole building here at the golf course.
Everything was shaking in the kitchen," she told Reuters.
