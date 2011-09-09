VANCOUVER, Sept 9 A strong earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island shook buildings downtown in the Canadian city but there were no immediate signs of damage, a witness said.

The quake with a preliminary 6.7 magnitude created a slight rattling in nearby Seattle, Washington, but police in the U.S. city said there were no reports of damage.

