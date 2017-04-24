SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Chile, on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which Reuters witnesses said shook buildings in the capital, was centered 20 miles (32 km) west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a depth of 20.5 miles (33 km) below the seabed. The USGS initially assessed the temblor as a magnitude 6.6 and then 6.8.

A magnitude 6.7 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; editing by G Crosse)