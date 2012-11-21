(Adds revised quake magnitude)

SANTIAGO Nov 21 A strong earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean capital of Santiago on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and the country's massive copper mines were not affected.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 6.1 magnitude quake struck 106 km (66 miles) south-southwest of the port city of Valparaiso. The USGS initially reported the quake as a magnitude 5.9.

"There are no reports of injuries or of any disruption to basic services or infrastructure," Chile's state emergency office said.

The navy said there was no risk that the quake would cause a tsunami on the Andean nation's coastline.

A spokesman for state miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said the company's mines were operating normally.

Chile was battered in February 2010 by a massive 8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions of dollars in damage and killed hundreds of people. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Moises Avila; Editing by Sandra Maler)