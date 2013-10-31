WASHINGTON Oct 31 A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered 42 miles (68 km) southwest of Coquimbo and at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by Jackie Frank)