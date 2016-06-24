June 24 A magnitude 5.5 quake struck near Chile's copper mining area in the north of the country, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The earthquake, located 116 miles (187 km) north of the city of Copiapo, was relatively deep, 80.8 miles (130 km) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.

Chile, located in the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire, is the world's largest producer of copper.