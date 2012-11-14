WASHINGTON Nov 14 A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit western Chile north of the capital, Santiago, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, capable of causing severe damage, struck on the coast, 55 miles (89 km) northwest of Coquimbo, at 4:02 p.m. (1902 GMT). It was initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 quake. (Reporting by Sandra Maler)