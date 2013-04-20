WASHINGTON, April 19 A magnitude 6.9 quake struck the western Chinese region of Sichuan on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.0 tremor, was centered 69 miles (111 km) northwest of the town of Leshan. It occurred at a depth of only 10.2 miles (16.4 km) below the surface.

A 6.9 quake is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Paul Simao)