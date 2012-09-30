UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Colombia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was centered 28 miles (45 km) south of Popayan, Colombia, close to the Ecuador border. The initial magnitude was reported to be 7.3. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts