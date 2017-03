Feb 9 A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked southwestern Colombia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 6 miles (10 km) southwest of Pasto, was 80.5 miles deep (130 km) and was felt as far away as Quito, Ecuador.

USGS originally reported the quake, which struck at 1416 GMT, as a 7.0 magnitude.

