* Five adults, one child suffer minor injuries
* 124 homes, 3 schools, health clinic damaged
BOGOTA Feb 9 A powerful earthquake rocked
southwestern Colombia on Saturday, damaging more than 100 homes
and causing minor injuries to six people, but sparing serious
damage to roads and bridges, authorities said.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 6.9
magnitude. Its epicenter was 6 miles (10 km) southwest of Pasto,
near the Ecuador border, and was 80 miles (130 km) deep.
The quake, originally measured at 7.0, was felt hundreds of
miles south in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, where buildings
shook for at least two minutes. Some residents in the Colombian
capital, Bogota, were evacuated briefly.
A few people suffered minor injuries and some buildings,
mainly private homes, were damaged.
"For the time being, the assessment shows that 124 homes, a
health clinic and three schools have been damaged, and a church
was destroyed, but no one was killed or disappeared. There are
five adults and a child with (minor) injuries," said Carlos Ivan
Marquez, the head of the national emergency services office.
"We confirm that we have not issued a tsunami warning and
that there have been no aftershocks," he told reporters.
Ecuadorean media said the tremor was felt throughout the
Andean country and that residents in the coastal city of Manta
were briefly evacuated from their homes, but there were no
reports of major damages.
