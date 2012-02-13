SAN JOSE Feb 13 A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Costa Rica on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital but causing no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was 50 miles (81 km) south of San Jose, just offshore near the port of Puerto Quepos, at a depth of 20 miles (33 km).

A duty officer at the police station in Dominical, a tourist town about 28 miles (45 km) south of Puerto Quepos, said the quake was felt strongly but there was no risk of a tidal wave. (Reporting by Chrissie long, writing by Krista Hughes, editing by Eric Beech)