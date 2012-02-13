SAN JOSE Feb 13 A strong 6.1 magnitude
earthquake struck off the southern coast of Costa Rica on
Monday, shaking buildings in the capital but causing no
immediate reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake
was 50 miles (81 km) south of San Jose, just offshore near the
port of Puerto Quepos, at a depth of 20 miles (33 km).
A duty officer at the police station in Dominical, a tourist
town about 28 miles (45 km) south of Puerto Quepos, said the
quake was felt strongly but there was no risk of a tidal wave.
(Reporting by Chrissie long, writing by Krista Hughes, editing
by Eric Beech)