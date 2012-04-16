WASHINGTON, April 16 A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the southwestern coast of Greece on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered about 36 miles (58 kilometres) west-southwest of Kalamata, Greece, and occurred at a depth of 24 miles (39 km), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

