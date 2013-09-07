MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 A magnitude 6.5 quake struck along the border between Mexico and Guatemala on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just outside Pajapita in Guatemala, about nine miles (14 km) from the border with Mexico.

The quake was at a depth of 42 miles (68 km), the USGS said.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Eric Beech)