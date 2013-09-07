(Adds detail on aftershock, no damages)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Guatemala close to the border with Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of serious damage or injuries.

"At the moment, we have no reports of damage or victims," said Mel Aparicio, an official at Guatemala's emergency services.

Several empty homes that had been damaged in an earthquake in 2012 collapsed after the quake on Friday night, according to the Twitter feed of Guatemala's emergency services.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just outside Pajapita in Guatemala, about 9 miles (14 km) from the border with Mexico.

No damage was reported in Mexico's southern Chiapas state, a spokesman for emergency services said.

The quake was at a depth of 42 miles (68 km), the USGS said.

It was felt south of Guatemala in El Salvador, but no immediate damage was reported there.

The initial earthquake was followed about seven minutes later by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock that hit Champerico to the southwest of Pajapita on Guatemala's Pacific coast, according to the USGS. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by Peter Cooney)