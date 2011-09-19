* Moderate earthquake in Guatemala

* Authorities say one killed in landslide (Updates with third quakes, adds location, details)

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 19 Three earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 90 minutes, shaking buildings in the capital city and killing one person in a landslide.

The quakes struck near Guatemala's southwestern coast in the sugar cane-growing region around Santa Rosa.

"There is one dead in Cuilapa, Santa Rosa, due to a landslide caused by the quake. Another house in Santa Rosa collapsed as well," said Erick Sarias from Guatemala's volunteer fire department.

An emergency services spokesman said electricity and telephone service to parts of the region had also been cut.

An initial quake of 4.8 magnitude was followed about half an hour later by a second of 5.8 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and a third smaller one after that. The epicenters of the quakes were east and northeast of Cuilapa and the larger one had a depth of 25 miles (40 km), the survey said.

They shook buildings in Guatemala City, about 33 miles (52 km) away.

(Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Doina Chiacu)