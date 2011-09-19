Qatar's Medicare Group Q4 net profit drops 42.4 pct
DUBAI, Feb 9 Qatar's Medicare Group, the country's only listed hospital operator, reported a 42.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
* Moderate earthquake in Guatemala
* Authorities say one killed in landslide (Updates with third quakes, adds location, details)
GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 19 Three earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 90 minutes, shaking buildings in the capital city and killing one person in a landslide.
The quakes struck near Guatemala's southwestern coast in the sugar cane-growing region around Santa Rosa.
"There is one dead in Cuilapa, Santa Rosa, due to a landslide caused by the quake. Another house in Santa Rosa collapsed as well," said Erick Sarias from Guatemala's volunteer fire department.
An emergency services spokesman said electricity and telephone service to parts of the region had also been cut.
An initial quake of 4.8 magnitude was followed about half an hour later by a second of 5.8 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and a third smaller one after that. The epicenters of the quakes were east and northeast of Cuilapa and the larger one had a depth of 25 miles (40 km), the survey said.
They shook buildings in Guatemala City, about 33 miles (52 km) away.
(Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Qatar's Medicare Group, the country's only listed hospital operator, reported a 42.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Says the co to fully buy Okinawa Securities Limited for 1.19 billion yen