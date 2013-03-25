WASHINGTON, March 25 A magnitude 6.2 quake struck very near Guatemala City on Monday, the U.S Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.8, was only 6 miles (9.5 km) southeast of the Guatemalan capital but it was at a depth of 91.3 miles (147 km), lessening its effect.

A magnitude 6.2 quake is capable of causing severe damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Jim Loney)