UPDATE 3-Swiss power group ABB halts order decline with small fourth-quarter rise
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
NEW YORK Aug 23 The Indian Point nuclear power plant units 2 and 3, located north of New York City, are still operating, a spokesman for Entergy Inc (ETR.N) said.
The plants generate more than 2,000 megawatts of power combined, according to the company's web site. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)
* Shares fall 2.3 pct, trim year rise to less than 5 pct (Adds background, updates shares)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Vestas said softer demand for wind turbines meant revenue could fall this year from 2016's record level as it faces increased competition from a merged rival.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Coal has washed up in waters dangerously close to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, environmental authorities said on Wednesday, following an investigation into complaints of black dust on nearby beaches.