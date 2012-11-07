UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 7 A shallow magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit northwest Iran on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was centered 32 miles (51.5 km) north-northeast of Tabriz, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said. (Writing by John Stonestreet ; Editing by Toby Chopra)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts