BOLOGNA, Italy May 20 A 5.9-magnitude
earthquake struck near Bologna, Italy, on Sunday, according to
the U.S. Geological Survey, and initial reports indicated some
damage.
No injuries were immediately confirmed, an Interior Ministry
spokesman told Reuters, but many calls were coming in and there
was one report of a roof collapsing in Sermide, a small town
between Bologna and Verona, and of a woman inside calling for
help.
Firefighters said there were some "structural collapses"
near the town of Bondeno, and the initial quake was followed by
a fairly strong 5.1 magnitude aftershock.
"It's in the Bologna-Ferrara area. There's been a bit of
damage, some structures have come down with people in them," a
person at the Ferrara firefighter headquarters said over the
phone.
The temblor woke residents in Bologna shortly after 0200
GMT, shaking furniture and setting off car alarms, a Reuters
reporter living there said. People exited on to their balconies,
but soon went back to bed, he said.
No damage in Bologna had been reported, an official there
said.
The quake, which initially registered at magnitude 6.3, was
centered 22 miles (35 km) north-northwest of Bologna in northern
Italy at a relatively shallow depth of 6.3 miles (10 km), the
USGS said.
The quake hit in a populated area near the northern Italian
cities of Modena, Ferrara, Verona and Mantua.
The last major earthquake to hit Italy was a 6.3 magnitude
quake in the central Italian city of L'Aquila in 2009, killing
nearly 300 people.
In January, a 5.3-magnitude quake in northern Italy was felt
in Genoa, Bologna, Turin and Italy's financial capital, Milan.
