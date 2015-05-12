May 12 A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit off the main Japanese island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The quake was centered 78 miles (125 km) southeast of Morioka, Japan, at a depth of 20.5 miles (33 km), it said. (Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)