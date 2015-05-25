(Adds details)
TOKYO May 25 An earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 5.6 shook Tokyo and surrounding areas on Monday,
but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said.
The quake was centred in Ibaraki prefecture just northeast
of the Japanese capital. There were no immediate reports of
damage or injuries, and no reports of abnormalities at any
nuclear facilities.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.3
magnitude.
The tremor shook buildings in Tokyo and briefly halted some
train lines, including the Tokyo Metro subway lines.
Narita airport closed both runways for checks shortly after
the quake, but the capital's Haneda airport was operating as
normal.
On March 11, 2011, Japan - one of the world's most
seismically active nations - was hit with a massive earthquake
and tsunami that left nearly 20,000 people dead and set off
meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by Yuka
Obayashi)