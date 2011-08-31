BRIEF-Regional Management Corp reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Regional Management Corp. announces fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO Aug 31 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 shook eastern Japan around the Tokyo area on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said.
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Regional Management Corp. announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Gamco Investors, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Old Second Bancorp Inc - J. Douglas Cheatham will retire from his positions as executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer