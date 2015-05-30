New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO May 30 A magnitude 8.5 earthquake struck off the east coast of Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo but with no immediate reports of damage, public broadcaster NHK said.
There was no danger of tsunami, it added.
The earthquake, centred off the Ogasawara islands south of Tokyo, was felt widely in Japan but occurred at a depth of 590 km.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said there were no abnormalities at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant following the quake. The runways at Tokyo's Narita airport were operating normally but the high-speed bullet train service between Tokyo and Osaka was halted due to a power outage, NHK said. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Pravin Char)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.