WASHINGTON Feb 2 A strong magnitude 6.9 quake struck Japan's northern island of Hokkaido near the town of Obihiro on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as being offshore and a magnitude 6.8, was 64 miles (103 km) deep and centered just 9 miles (15 km) southwest of Obihiro. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Vicki Allen)