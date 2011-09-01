LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the Los Angeles region on Thursday, but no damage was reported from the minor temblor, officials said.

The earthquake at 1:47 p.m. local time (4:47 p.m. EDT/2047 GMT) was centered near the suburban community of Newhall, and it was felt in downtown Los Angeles nearly 30 miles (50 km) to the southeast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Los Angeles, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Karen Rayner said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Greg McCune)