WASHINGTON, July 29 An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor was centered about 18 miles (29 km) southwest of Suchiate, Chiapas, Mexico, and occurred at a depth of 22 miles (35 km), USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning.

(Reporting By Eric Beech)