March 9 A magnitude 6.0 quake hit in Oaxaca state in southwestern Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake was centered 10 miles (16 km) northwest of Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, at a depth of 13.7 miles (22 km), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)