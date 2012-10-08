LONDON Oct 8 A 6.2 earthquake struck in the Gulf of California off the Mexican coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered 69 miles (110 km) southwest of Los Mochis in Sinaloa, Mexico, at a depth of 6.2 miles, initial estimates showed.

It was followed by an aftershock measured at 6.0.

