MEXICO CITY, Dec. 11 A powerful 6.7 magnitude
earthquake hit Guerrero state in southwest Mexico at 19:47
local time on Saturday (0147 GMT Sunday), the U.S. Geological
Survey reported.
The earthquake rattled buildings in Mexico City and seemed
to go on for an unusually long period. There were no immediate
reports of damage but residents ran out of buildings and
gathered in the streets outside.
The temblor, centered 22 miles south of Teloloapan, was 40
miles deep, the USGS said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive
tsunami was not generated by the quake.
