MEXICO CITY Dec 11 A powerful 6.7 magnitude
earthquake hit Guerrero state in southwest Mexico, rattling
buildings as far away as the capital Mexico City.
Reuters reporters in Mexico City said the earthquake seemed
to go on for an unusually long period. There were no immediate
reports of damage but residents ran out of buildings and
gathered in the streets outside.
"It felt very strong. All the emergency services have been
activated," Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico City's mayor, said on his
Twitter account.
The earthquake struck at 7:47 p.m. (0147 GMT Sunday) in the
southwestern state of Guerrero and was 40 miles deep, the U.S.
Geological Survey reported.
"I was on the fifth floor when I felt it. It was a very
strong shake," said Mexico City resident Amor Lajud. "My dogs
started barking. I just rushed out for the exit and got out.
Lajud lives in an apartment building in the Condesa
neighborhood of Mexico City, which suffered serious damage in a
devastating 1985 earthquake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive
tsunami was not generated by the quake.
