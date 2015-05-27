By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU May 27 Nepal has found more human
remains at the site where a U.S. military helicopter crashed
during a mission to aid victims of the country's earthquake, the
army said on Wednesday.
The recovery was made on May 25, 10 days after the bodies of
six U.S. Marines and two Nepali soldiers were found among the
wreckage of the aircraft in mountains northeast of the capital
Kathmandu.
Nepali media said five people from earthquake-devastated
villages in Dolakha district had gone missing after being taken
aboard an aid helicopter. It was not known which aircraft they
had boarded.
"We have started investigations into whether these human
remains belonged to the eight people (two Nepalis and six U.S.
Marine corps) killed in the crash or to other people," the
Nepali Army said in a statement.
"The army is trying to find out if the U.S. Marine Corps
helicopter had any persons other than the military personnel
from the two countries," it added.
"The facts will be known only after joint investigations
and DNA tests the reports of which will be made public without
delay."
The Marines' UH-1Y Huey helicopter disappeared while
distributing aid in a remote area of Nepal. The quakes on April
25 and May 12 killed at least 8,676 people.
The cause of the crash is so far unknown.
