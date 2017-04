Physiotherapists help Pemba Tamang to walks with the help of an artificial limb at the Physical Rehabilitation Center which treats earthquake victims, during his physiotherapy in Kathmandu, Nepal April 4, 2016. A year on from an earthquake in Nepal that killed nearly 9,000 people, the Physical Rehabilitation Centre in the capital Kathmandu treats victims who lost limbs during the disaster. Some 22,000 people were injured and close to a million homes destroyed in the tiny Himalayan country in two earthquakes in April and May last year. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar SEARCH 'NAVESH REHABILITATION' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH 'THE WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES