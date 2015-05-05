(Updates death toll, aid row breaks out)

* About 100 buried bodies discovered in Langtang village

* Officials say some 120 more could be under the snow

* Nepal asks foreign teams to end search and rescue operations

* April 25 quake has killed over 7,500

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU, May 5 Bad weather has cut links with a remote village in Nepal where dozens of villagers and trekkers are believed to be buried under an avalanche set off by last month's devastating earthquake, officials said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the April 25 quake in the Himalayan nation has reached 7,566, and over 14,500 people were injured, the government said.

About 100 bodies were recovered on Saturday and Sunday at Langtang village, 60 km (37 miles) north of Kathmandu, which is on a trekking route popular with Westerners.

The entire village, which includes 55 guesthouses for trekkers, was wiped out by the avalanche and rescuers are digging in the snow for signs of about 120 others believed buried.

Gautam Rimal, assistant chief district officer in the area where Langtang is located, said authorities had not made contact with Langtang for more 24 hours because of bad weather.

The dead include at least seven foreigners, but only two had been identified, he said.

Meanwhile, a row has broken out between Nepal and some international agencies over the handling of aid that poured into the country after the earthquake, with each side blaming the other for confusion and delays in getting help to victims.

Frustrated by the lack of coordination, some donors are circumventing the authorities and sending supplies directly through non-governmental organisations for distribution, said an aide to Prime Minister Sushil Koirala.

"There are differences between the government and some donors over this," the aide said.

The government has begun asking foreign teams to wrap up search and rescue operations as hopes of finding people alive in the rubble receded.

"They can leave. If they are also specialists in clearing the rubble, they can stay," Rameshwor Dangal, an official at Nepal's home ministry, told Reuters on Monday.

EVEREST ROUTE DAMAGED

A European Union source said only about 60 citizens from the 28-nation bloc were still unaccounted for. Last week a senior EU official had estimated around 1,000 EU citizens were missing after the quake.

The number is "going down by the hour" as rescue teams reach remoter areas, the EU source said.

Home Ministry spokesman Laxmi Prasad Dhakal said the government had been informed of 318 people missing, including foreigners, but said many more could be buried under landslides or in the ruins of their homes.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said helicopters chartered by the embassy in Kathmandu had rescued 17 U.S. citizens in total from remote areas hit by the quake. The United States has provided $14.2 million in humanitarian aid.

The Nepalese government has said it has not closed Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, to climbers, although the route to the summit has been damaged by the earthquake. At least 18 people were killed on Everest when the earthquake struck.

Climbers pay $11,000 each to climb Everest, and 357 were registered for this climbing season. Last year, the government extended permits when teams abandoned their expeditions after an avalanche killed 16 Sherpa mountain guides.

The United Nations has said 8 million of Nepal's 28 million people were affected by the quake, with at least 2 million needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three months.

The United Nations Children's Fund said more than half a million children were being vaccinated to prevent measles outbreaks. Around 1.7 million children remain in urgent need of humanitarian aid in the worst-hit areas, it added.

(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)