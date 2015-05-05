(Updates death toll, aid row breaks out)
* About 100 buried bodies discovered in Langtang village
* Officials say some 120 more could be under the snow
* Nepal asks foreign teams to end search and rescue
operations
* April 25 quake has killed over 7,500
By Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU, May 5 Bad weather has cut links with
a remote village in Nepal where dozens of villagers and trekkers
are believed to be buried under an avalanche set off by last
month's devastating earthquake, officials said on Tuesday.
The death toll from the April 25 quake in the Himalayan
nation has reached 7,566, and over 14,500 people were injured,
the government said.
About 100 bodies were recovered on Saturday and Sunday at
Langtang village, 60 km (37 miles) north of Kathmandu, which is
on a trekking route popular with Westerners.
The entire village, which includes 55 guesthouses for
trekkers, was wiped out by the avalanche and rescuers are
digging in the snow for signs of about 120 others believed
buried.
Gautam Rimal, assistant chief district officer in the area
where Langtang is located, said authorities had not made contact
with Langtang for more 24 hours because of bad weather.
The dead include at least seven foreigners, but only two had
been identified, he said.
Meanwhile, a row has broken out between Nepal and some
international agencies over the handling of aid that poured into
the country after the earthquake, with each side blaming the
other for confusion and delays in getting help to victims.
Frustrated by the lack of coordination, some donors are
circumventing the authorities and sending supplies directly
through non-governmental organisations for distribution, said an
aide to Prime Minister Sushil Koirala.
"There are differences between the government and some
donors over this," the aide said.
The government has begun asking foreign teams to wrap up
search and rescue operations as hopes of finding people alive in
the rubble receded.
"They can leave. If they are also specialists in clearing
the rubble, they can stay," Rameshwor Dangal, an official at
Nepal's home ministry, told Reuters on Monday.
EVEREST ROUTE DAMAGED
A European Union source said only about 60 citizens from the
28-nation bloc were still unaccounted for. Last week a senior EU
official had estimated around 1,000 EU citizens were missing
after the quake.
The number is "going down by the hour" as rescue teams reach
remoter areas, the EU source said.
Home Ministry spokesman Laxmi Prasad Dhakal said the
government had been informed of 318 people missing, including
foreigners, but said many more could be buried under landslides
or in the ruins of their homes.
A U.S. State Department spokesman said helicopters chartered
by the embassy in Kathmandu had rescued 17 U.S. citizens in
total from remote areas hit by the quake. The United States has
provided $14.2 million in humanitarian aid.
The Nepalese government has said it has not closed Mount
Everest, the world's highest peak, to climbers, although the
route to the summit has been damaged by the earthquake. At least
18 people were killed on Everest when the earthquake struck.
Climbers pay $11,000 each to climb Everest, and 357 were
registered for this climbing season. Last year, the government
extended permits when teams abandoned their expeditions after an
avalanche killed 16 Sherpa mountain guides.
The United Nations has said 8 million of Nepal's 28 million
people were affected by the quake, with at least 2 million
needing tents, water, food and medicines over the next three
months.
The United Nations Children's Fund said more than half a
million children were being vaccinated to prevent measles
outbreaks. Around 1.7 million children remain in urgent need of
humanitarian aid in the worst-hit areas, it added.
(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr and Aditya Kalra in New
Delhi; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)