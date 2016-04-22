LONDON, April 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A year after
the deadly earthquake in Nepal, thousands of people, especially
women, are being deprived of funds to rebuild because they do
not own land or cannot prove they owned the land where they
lived, Oxfam said on Friday.
Nepal's government requires proof of ownership, but many
victims have lost documents and others did not formally own the
land where they lived, said a report by the international
anti-poverty organisation.
The government this month began distributing grants of
200,000 Nepali rupees ($1,900) to families that can prove they
owned land before the earthquake, which struck on April 25,
2015.
The quake killed some 9,000 people, injured more than 22,000
others and damaged or destroyed more than 900,000 houses.
"Families who are landless and who were living on
unregistered land are very much uncertain about the future and
support that the government had promised," said Prabin Man
Singh, research and policy coordinator for Oxfam, who
co-authored the report.
"Those families are the poorest and the most vulnerable
among the victims."
Some 3 million people are living in temporary shelters with
tarpaulin roofs ahead of Nepal's monsoon season, according to
Save the Children, CARE International and other agencies.
Land tenure is largely undocumented in Nepal, and data is
limited and contradictory, the Oxfam report said.
It cited one pre-quake government report that said as many
as 480,000 families, or 9 percent of the population, did not
have access to land, and another report that said a third of
Nepal's farmers did not own the land they cultivated.
The United Nations has said a quarter of Nepalese households
- about 1.3 million - did not have any land or enough land to
support families.
But Oxfam said that in post-earthquake surveys, more than 90
percent of people claimed to own their own land before the
disaster.
As reconstruction plans are instituted, Oxfam said women are
often excluded because they "are less likely to inherit land,
have land registered in their name or obtain documentation to
prove their entitlement."
Under Nepal's constitution adopted last September, women
have equal rights to own land. But inheritance laws have kept
the ownership numbers low.
Donors pledged $4.1 billion for reconstruction after the
earthquake, but aid groups have criticised the slow pace of
government reconstruction efforts.
