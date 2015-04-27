MUMBAI, April 27 Nearly a million children have
been "severely affected" by a severe earthquake in Nepal that
has killed more than 3,200 people, a spokesman for the United
Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said, as rescue and aid workers
struggle to cope.
With hundreds of thousands of Nepalis sleeping out in tents
or in the open, UNICEF said its relief workers were watching for
waterborne and infectious diseases.
"What we know that at this point is there are nearly a
million children who are severely affected. Our biggest concern
for them right now is going to be access to clean water and
sanitation, we know that water and food is running out,"
UNICEF's Christopher Tidey said by telephone.
A total of 3,218 people were confirmed killed in Saturday's
7.9 magnitude quake, a police official said on Monday, the worst
in Nepal since 1934 when 8,500 died. More than 6,500 were
injured.
